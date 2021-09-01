Delhi confidential: EU Invite

SLOVENIA HOLDS the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union for the period July to December 2021. In this capacity, it will host an informal meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on September 3, which will be attended by EU Foreign Ministers. This format, known as the Gymnich meeting, is a highlight of each presidency. A special invitation has been extended to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar by the EU presidency to participate in this informal meeting and interact with the EU FMs. Focus of discussions is likely to be on developments in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific as the EU’s Indo-Pacific Strategy is expected in September 2021.

Real-Time Updates

IT IS the CoWin dashboard of Union Health Ministry that gives real-time vaccination updates from the states. On Tuesday, the central IT platform saw some competition in providing the real-time vaccination data. The Bihar health department took to social media platforms to give real-time updates of its vaccination. The reason: the state conducted a special drive, and administered a record 2 million doses in a single day. Not only was the state department updating the cumulative data, it was also highlighting the top-performing districts.

Realistic Deadline

THE CENTRAL government recently provided additional 2 crore vaccines to the states to vaccinate teachers on priority by September 5. Some felt that this deadline was tough to meet. On Tuesday, in a meeting held with all states, School Education Secretary Anita Karwal set a more realistic deadline. She asked the states to ensure that all teachers have received at least the first dose in September and that this is rigorously followed up with the second dose.