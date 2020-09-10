Delhi Confidential: Looking Ahead

Prakash Javadekar

Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, addressing the special session on Action Agenda for Sustainable and Self-Reliant India, observed that there were certain advantages of the “new normal”, including the little time spent on attending events (virtually). He noted that these events, unlike earlier, began on time with over 90 per cent attendance and took little expenditure to organise. He was quick to add that while these things were “good”, the government did want coronavirus to recede at the earliest. He said that wearing masks and social distancing was likely to stay for a couple of years. He asked people not to “romanticise the blue skies and green earth” during the lockdown, and said the attempt would be to keep pollution — which will return — within acceptable limits.

Famous Defaulter

A key Supreme Court ruling, holding that Bangalore Club is not liable to pay wealth tax under the Wealth Tax Act, noted that one Lt. W.L.S. Churchill who “went on to become Sir Winston Leonard Spencer Churchill, Prime Minister of Great Britain” owed the club dues of Rs 13. A bench of Justices R F Nariman, Navin Sinha and Indira Banerjee mentioned in the verdict the club’s defaulters in 1899. “Till date, this amount remains unpaid,” the court noted.

Crossing The Line

Even as India and China are involved in a standoff in eastern Ladakh, and the LAC is on alert, animals have a way of straying across all sorts of borders. A group of 13 yaks, that had strayed into Arunachal Pradesh from China last week, was handed back to the Chinese on Monday. Tweeting about the incident, the public relations office of Defence in Tezpur, which is also responsible for Arunachal Pradesh, said that the Army “handed over 13 Yaks to China” that had “strayed across the LAC on 31 Aug in East Kameng”. It also said that the “Chinese thanked” the Army “for this gesture and gave assurance to avoid such occurrences in the future”.

