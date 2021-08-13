Delhi Confidential: Learning Curve

IN HIS address at an event to mark World Elephant Day on Thursday, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said earlier he was not aware of the different days to mark different animals as he is now. “I didn’t pay much attention before. But now I know there’s a Tiger Day, Lion Day, Elephant Day etc etc,” he said. Yadav also told ministry officials present there that in future, instead of having wildlife wardens and forest staff to connect to the headquarters to attend such events, one sanctuary or wetland should be chosen for each such day, and the ministry should instead connect to them virtually. “The work should be done ground up,” Yadav said.

Update, Refresh

CONGRESS MAY be trying for a new role for Rahul Gandhi in the national political scene but the party’s official website http://www.inc.in appears to have some catching up to do. A profile of Rahul on the website, although in the ‘past presidents’ section, says he “currently holds the responsibility of the President of the Indian National Congress”, despite Sonia Gandhi being in charge after he quit the post in 2019. Also, the profile says Rahul “represents the parliamentary constituency of Amethi, Uttar Pradesh as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha since 2004” – more than two years after his defeat there and move to Wayanad, his current seat. It says Rahul holds “other important offices of responsibility as the Chairperson of the Indian Youth Congress and the National Students’ Union of India” – a post not many knew existed.

Allowing Space

FOR THE past two years, the Education Ministry, under Ramesh Pokhriyal, had seen almost all announcements being made by the minister. This was a stark departure from the past practice when autonomous institutions such as CBSE, NCERT and UGC were free to announce policy decisions. However, under Pokhriyal, even the smallest of decisions, such as examination dates, were announced by him on Twitter. His successor Dharmendra Pradhan, it appears, has decided to take a step back and revert to the old practice. Recently, the Board results were announced by CBSE and Pradhan only tweeted a congratulatory message for students. Similarly, the UGC tweeted the news of an alternative academic calendar for higher education.