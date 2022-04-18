Delhi Confidential: Telangana Question

ELECTION STRATEGIST Prashant Kishor’s meeting with the Congress leadership, including the Gandhis, has put the party’s Telangana unit in a spot. Kishor has made a presentation to the Congress leadership and the party has gone on record saying it will appoint a committee to look into his suggestions. What is interesting is that Kishor is said to be working for the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) in the state. He is said to have met TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in February. The Congress in Telangana had been attacking Rao and his government vociferously. In fact, there were reports that state Congress president Revanth Reddy had at a public meeting said that PK, as Kishor is known, cannot do anything in the state. Incidentally, AICC in charge of Telangana Manickam Tagore on Sunday put out a tweet, saying rumours of Congress coalition with the TRS are totally false. He argued that the Congress won’t move back an inch from its commitment to save Telangana from the TRS and BJP. Interesting times ahead.

Paying Tributes EXTERNAL AFFAIRS Minister S Jaishankar last week went to New York and participated in the Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations. Ambedkar’s years in Columbia University and in the US shaped his ideas and Jaishankar sought to highlight his journey. Indian Consul General in New York Randhir Jaiswal attended the event along with the local community. It was well attended by the local community and a video on Ambedkar’s life was shown.