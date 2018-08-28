Delhi Confidential: What Meeting?

Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan

While the Election Commission of India held an interactive session with all recognised national and state political parties on a broad range of poll-related issues, Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan was caught unawares when mediapersons sought his opinion on the idea of “one nation-one election”, and discussions held in the Election Commission on this. With a genuinely puzzled look, Paswan said that his party did not receive any notice about the meeting. The LJP is a state party in Bihar, and Paswan is a Cabinet minister in the Union government.

Friends Turn ‘Rivals’

The all-party meet organised by the Election Commission had representatives from more than 40 parties. As each party was given 10 minutes to make its presentation, and parties were given a chance to speak alphabetically, Samajwadi Party’s (SP) turn came quite late in the day. Ram Gopal Yadav, who was to make the presentation for SP, had stepped out of the hall in the middle. While returning, he was joined by BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav. The leaders from the rival parties went up to the second floor, where the meeting was taking place, together. They spoke while climbing up the escalators, but split as soon as they reached the hall. Each went in using one of the two separate entrances.

Appointment In A Fix

The IIM Act has empowered all 20 premier B-schools to now appoint their own directors. While this freedom was expected to expedite the appointment process, things haven’t worked out that way for IIM-Amritsar. The institute’s Board of Governors (BoG) had set up a search and selection committee, which interviewed nearly 10 candidates and recommended a panel of three finalists. The BoG met in the first week of August to consider the recommendations, but ended up rejecting the panel. The board’s rejection seems strange considering that BoG chairman Sanjay Gupta was also the head of the search and selection committee.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App