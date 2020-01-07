Delhi Confidential: In The Loop

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. (PTI)

The Election Commission’s press conferences for announcement of state elections are usually presided over by all three commissioners. However, for the last two press conferences, only two have been present. The one on Jharkhand Assembly polls last year was presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra. The one on Delhi elections on Monday was attended by Arora and Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa. Chandra, who is on leave, was not present. Arora clarified that all discussions on the schedule and dates had happened earlier and Chandra was part of those discussions.

Set For Meet

As the meetings of the Union Council of Ministers have been decided, some of the participants are preparing themselves for long sessions. Their concerns come from the fact that the last meeting of the Council saw intense discussions for more than eight hours, with only 40 minutes for a lunch break and 10 minutes for a tea break. This was very unusual for some of the ministers, who often take a break from their busy schedule in the afternoon by resting in the ante-room of their office.

Reaching Out

The mass contact programme launched by the BJP to dispel “myths” about the new citizenship law has got a huge response on its toll-free number 8866288662. The BJP on Tuesday said the toll free number, where people can give a missed call to register their support for CAA, has received more than 52 lakh calls from unique numbers already. In all there have been 67 lakh calls, but some are repeat calls. The BJP also hopes to reach over 3 crore people in the next month or so through its door-to-door campaign. The party brass is said to be unhappy about the way the number had been displayed on some social media accounts as that of Netflix or soliciting amorous adventures.

