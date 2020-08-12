Delhi confidential: Raising The Pitch

Shashi Tharoor

Various legislators from across the country have voiced their concerns over the draft EIA 2020 notification. The latest to do so are Shashi Tharoor and Aaditya Thackeray, prompting former environment minister Jairam Ramesh — who has been at the forefront of the campaign against the draft notification — to thank them on Twitter. Tharoor and Thackeray have written to the Environment Ministry. On Monday, Rahul Gandhi also tweeted about the EIA draft, calling it dangerous and saying it was a ploy by the BJP to benefit a handful of their “suited and booted” friends.

Course Track

Last month, the Education Ministry asked IIMs to stop offering the one-year MBA degree programme for executives as it was violative of UGC norms. The IIMs haven’t issued a collective statement on this development. The first public reaction came only on August 9, when IIM Bangalore took to Twitter to announce admission to the one-year executive programme. The institute added a footnote that all IIMs are working to address the government’s concerns related to the programme. It added that the final structure of the programme (degree or diploma) would depend on the outcome of the interaction with the government.

House Rule

All ministers and MPs will have to display their identity cards at the time of entry into Parliament House Complex. The Rajya Sabha Secretariat on Tuesday sent a communication to members of the Upper House in this regard. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, masks have made it difficult to identify MPs at entry points. “Therefore, to facilitate a hassle free entry, all the Hon’ble Ministers/ Members are requested to carry and display their RF Tags/ Identity Cards while wearing face masks which would help in identification on gaining entry into Parliament House Complex,” said the communication issued by RS Secretary General Desh Deepak Verma.

