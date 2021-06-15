Delhi confidential: Morale Booster

THE BJP, which has been embarrassed about the exit of a number of leaders from the party to the TMC in West Bengal, got a morale boost when former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender joined the party on Monday. Many party leaders compare Rajender, who was once the right hand of TRS leader and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, to Mukul Roy of TMC. They say Rajender’s entry would help the BJP, which is all set to focus on Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to emerge as the alternate political force. From his side, Rajender made a big show of his entry. He hired a chartered plane in which he brought around 200 of his supporters to the national capital to make it an event to remember.

Fresh Start

SYED AKBARUDDIN, former Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, has joined the Kautilya School of Public Policy in Hyderabad as its Dean. While Akbaruddin said it is a “new start” for him, the institute said he would provide a “practical lens to policy making” in the classroom having championed India’s fight at the UN in dealing with issues such as climate change, education, terrorism, cyber security, digital and nuclear technology. Akbaruddin, who joined the IFS in 1985, was the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson between 2012 and 2015 and retired last April as India’s permanent representative to the UN. Between 2006 and 2011, he served as an international civil servant at the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna.

Total Silence

BOTH AS he entered and left his uncle Pasupati Paras’s 18, Rajendra Prasad Road home in a failed attempt to meet him, LJP president Chirag Paswan kept a stony silence. When he reached there, he sat in the driver’s seat of his car with the windows rolled up, blocking out the media. When he left two hours later, the crowd of journalists thrust mikes in his face and wedged themselves between the car and the open door, not allowing it to shut. Even as Chirag remained silent, one of his aides, former MLA Raju Tiwari, had to disperse the media. At one point, he said, “Corona ka time hai. Aisa mat kariye. Bheed mat lagaiye.”