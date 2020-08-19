Delhi Confidential: Sudden Return

Divya Spandana. (File)

Divya Spandana, former head of the Congress’s social media department, who had vanished from the political scene as well as from Twitter, made a surprise reappearance on Tuesday. She had left internal Whatsapp groups of the party in June last year without assigning any reason, and had gone incommunicado on social media since then. Her last tweet was on June 1 last year. On Monday, she posted two tweets on the Supreme Court verdict on the PM Cares fund, asking the government why it is not transferring contributions received in the Fund to the National Disaster Response Fund if it has nothing to hide.

No Offer To Defer

The Supreme Court this week dismissed a plea demanding further deferment of JEE (Main) and NEET. With this, preparations at the National Testing Agency (NTA) are once again back in full swing. On Tuesday, the NTA issued a set of instructions for candidates, asking them to submit a self-declaration form along with a photograph, stating they have not tested positive for Covid-19 and that they do not have any symptoms either. All this, however, does not seem to have dampened the hopes of a section of students, who continue to demand further postponement. Social media platforms such as Twitter continue to remain inundated with pleas for postponement.

Moving On

Robert Shetkintong, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, who handles Parliament and coordination, will be India’s ambassador to Ethiopia. Shetkintong, who speaks Hebrew, has served in Israel, Italy and Tanzania before. Addis Ababa is considered an important posting, as the African Union headquarters is located in the Ethiopian capital. With Indian engagement with Africa deepening, Shetkintong has a challenging task at hand.

