Delhi Confidential: Lead by Example

SAMAJWADI PARTY MP Dimple Yadav won the hearts of students as well as her party MPs with her caring approach towards the injured protesters at Jantar Mantar. The SP MPs accompanying her to the protest site were in awe of the way Dimple cared for the injured, giving them water and offering a helping hand. Some SP MPs were of the opinion that the party delegation had done its job and should return to Parliament, but Dim­ple was adamant on marching with the prot­es­ters. Some of the MPs were heard praising how she had won the respect of all by showing great resolve and taking the situation “head on”.

Purnea MP Pappu Yadav on Parliament premises. (ANI) Purnea MP Pappu Yadav on Parliament premises. (ANI)

Clad in Cause

WHILE THE Opposition sought to raise multiple issues, ranging from the plight of farmers in southern India to the NEET paper leak, in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Monsoon Session, Independent Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav alias Rajesh Ranjan managed to convey his concerns without raising his voice as his outfit did the talking for him. The Purnea MP wore an overall with questions on the alleged donation theft at the Ram Temple and the paper leak issue. With statements such as “Chanda Chori Par Sarkar Kyun Maun?” and “NTA Ka Brashtachar Band Karo”, Yadav demanded accountability from the government.

Fresh Start

AS MPs made their way to their seats in Rajya Sabha for Monday morning’s proceedings, ministers and BJP MPs were seen welcoming ex-AAP and TMC members who joined the ruling party since the last session. From Opposition rows, these MPs were moved to the Treasury Benches. Former AAP MP Raghav Chadha, now seated in the third row of the Treasury Benches, could be seen shaking hands with Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri. Ex-TMC MP Sushmita Dev, re-elected to Rajya Sabha on BJP ticket three days ago, was also welco­med to her new seat by her colleagues.