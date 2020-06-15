Delhi Confidential: Under Treatment

Former Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav. Former Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav.

Former Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav has tested positive for Covid-19. A member of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family, Dharmendra has been admitted to the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai, which was built by the then Samajwadi Party government in its bastion. On Sunday, Dharmendra tweeted about his health and said he is feeling well. He also praised the doctors and staff of the hospital.

Going Digital

The Covid-19 outbreak is forcing political parties to think outside the box. So the Congress, gearing up for the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled for later this year, is set to launch a digital membership drive this week. The party was till some time ago reluctant to embrace newer formats to enrol members. Now it is set to roll out digital membership through an app that can be easily downloaded. What’s more, the Congress’s social media department is also planning to hold a digital rally soon, maybe by the end of this month, which would be addressed by Rahul Gandhi.

Gaining Traction

The issue of non-functional financial upgradation for officers of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) seems to be picking up political traction. It has received support from two key politicians of Shiv Sena and Congress. While Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut tweeted on Friday that Supreme Court judgment on granting CAPF officers better pay must be “implemented in letter and spirit”, Congress leader Raj Babbar said CAPF were nation’s pride and their “service in keeping national flag aloft is unparalleled”. Both said service rules for grant of organised service too must be amended. It is an issue on which IPS and CAPF have been fighting as change in service rules will deprive them of deputation opportunities in CAPF.

