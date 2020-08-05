Delhi Confidential: Pradhan Tests Positive

Dharmendra Pradhan Dharmendra Pradhan

On Tuesday, another minister in the Union cabinet tested positive for Covid-19. Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted, “After showing Covid-19 related symptoms, I got myself tested and my report has come positive; on the advice of doctors I have been admitted in the hospital.” Pradhan is the second cabinet minister to test positive; he and Home Minister Amit Shah are getting treatment at the same hospital. Two other Union ministers — Ravi Shankar Prasad and Babul Supriyo — are in isolation as they had met Shah before he tested positive.

Speed Breaker

At a meeting of the Committee on Subordinate Legislation in Parliament House on Tuesday, the MPs asked officials from the Delhi traffic department and NHAI why there is no coordination between them on speed limit signboards in the national capital. The members said that different speed limits create confusion. Ruling out a uniform speed limit for all roads, the officials are learnt to have told the MPs that there are 34 surveillance cameras at traffic junctions and 100 speed checking cameras across the city, but they are on a pilot project. The officials are also learnt to have said that adequate measures are in place to avoid wrongly penalising drivers.

Plea For Withdrawal

As the August 10 deadline for suggestions on the EIA draft approaches, 20 law college student councils and legal aid clinics, 150 law students, 70 other student councils and clubs and 1,600 students have written to the Environment Ministry to withdraw the draft notification. In a 22-page letter drafted by the legal aid clinic of Jindal Global Law school, the students have listed their objections and suggestions. To make sure they are heard, they have also sent the letter to the PMO and registered their complaints with mygov.in.

