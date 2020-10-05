Delhi Confidential: Setting An Example

Union Cabinet Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who recently recovered from Covid-19, became the first Union minister to donate plasma. Pradhan urged others who had recovered from Covid-19 to do their bit as well after donating plasma at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. The minister called the experience “extremely satisfying”.

Pat From PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his affection for Minister of State, Finance, Anurag Thakur during his trip to Thakur’s home state Himachal Pradesh. The Prime Minister called Thakur “Himachal ka Chhokra” over two different engagements on Saturday when he had gone to inaugurate the Atal Tunnel at Rohtang. He referred to Thakur by the same term at another meeting in Sissu village. The phrase had been used by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to target Thakur in Lok Sabha last month, but the Prime Minister used it endearingly.

In Or Out

The Congress’s central election committee will meet Monday to finalise the first list of the party’s candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections. But many of the members may miss the physical meeting. Ahmed Patel, for instance, has tested positive for Covid-19 and is in isolation. M Veerappa Moily is in quarantine after his son tested positive. Rahul Gandhi is in Punjab leading a kisan yatra. Former PM Manmohan Singh, who stayed away from the Monsoon Session of Parliament last month, has not yet decided on attending the meeting. Oscar Fernandes is also said to be unwell.

