Delhi Confidential: Auspicious Occasion

AFTER THE spectacular success of his mission in Uttar Pradesh, Union Education Minister and senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan organised a special puja at his residence on Saturday. In the puja – on the first day of Navratri – there was a special recitation of Sunderkand from Ramayan. Although the minister’s office said it was a family affair, top ministers visited Pradhan’s residence to have prasad. Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce and Industry Minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh and J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha were among those who visited on the auspicious occasion.

Camel Ride

IT WAS perhaps a memorable Sunday for Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who was in Rajasthan to attend an official function organised for distribution of crop insurance policies to farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. Amid the official engagements, Tomar took some time out and visited the famous Mallinath Animal Fair in Barmer district. Once there, the minister took a camel ride. His deputy, Kailash Choudhary, who represents the Barmer parliamentary constituency, was seated behind him.

Making Amends

THAT THE Congress does not prepare in advance for the Assembly elections has been a criticism which is often heard in the party after every Assembly election defeat. It appears the leadership is finally trying to make some amends. Rahul Gandhi last month had a meeting with top leaders from Haryana, where Assembly polls are slotted more than two years later in 2024. Last week, he was in Karnataka, which goes to polls next year, to sound the poll bugle. And this week, he will have a meeting with Telangana leaders to review the preparations for next year’s Assembly elections. The Telangana Congress is roping in poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu to design its strategy and campaign.