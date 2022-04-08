Delhi Confidential: Point To Ponder

TRINAMOOL CONGRESS’S Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien has raised in House an unusual problem many are facing. On Wednesday, O’Brien said Goa residents with Portuguese names, such as D’Rosario and D’Cruz, were unable to receive provident fund because of their names. Apparently, the computer programme installed for EPFO does not accept apostrophes in names. The MP said his own Anglo-Indian community, with names of European descent such as his, were also facing a similar problem. O’Brien said that asking people to change names for convenience of a computer programme is unacceptable.

Clearing The Air

CONVERSATIONS BETWEEN leaders inside the House sometimes become a talking point, the latest being a chat between Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and NCP’s Supriya Sule. On Thursday, Tharoor took to Twitter to clarify what had transpired. “For all those who’ve been enjoying themselves at @supriyaSule’s & my expense over our brief exchange in Lok Sabha, she was asking me a policy question because she was about to speak next. She was speaking softly so as not to disturb FarooqSahib, so I leaned over to hear her,” he wrote. But then, he had tagged a wrong Twitter handle. The handle he tagged was of one Nicholas Brown, who has his Twitter name as @SUPRIYASULE.

Warm Gesture

ON THE last day of the Budget Session, BSP MP Reoti Raman Singh got a surprise in Parliament House. As he was walking out of Rajya Sabha chamber, PM Narendra Modi stopped to greet him. He enquired about his health. The PM spent a good 4 or 5 minutes with him on way to his room.