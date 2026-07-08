Delhi Confidential: Global Capital 

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu donned his career diplomat hat on Tuesday while addressing members of the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia in the national capital. Said to have been appointed to the post to ensure Delhi’s evolution into a “global capital”, Sandhu, during the interaction, sought to underline Delhi’s story as one of continuity and not mere transformation through the ages. The LG also took the opportunity to reiterate that the city has a special responsibility to live up to PM Narendra Modi’s vision of the world looking at India “with new confidence, and new expectations”.

Making Room

After the government increased the strength of the Supreme Court judges from 34 to 38 in May and five new judges took office in June, the court complex is seeing an expansion too. The CPWD is converting seven different rooms on the first floor of the West Wing of the main complex into two additional courtrooms, it is learnt. The work involves demolishing the existing walls between the rooms to make courtrooms. The contractor has been told not to use explosives or make too much noise so that the judicial work doesn’t get hampered, it is learnt.