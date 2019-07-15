Delhi: Heading for interview, man stabbed to death

Police have arrested two men and apprehended a minor girl for allegedly killing a 39-year-old a man in Rajouri Garden after robbing him. A case has been registered against the accused under IPC sections 397 (robbery with an attempt to cause death/grievous hurt), 302 (punishment for murder) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property).

According to police, Bhupender Birdi (39), a resident of Paschim Vihar, was supposed to go for an interview in an MNC in Gurgaon.

“The accused have claimed that the minor girl asked Birdi for a lift near Rajouri Garden. While she was with him, her associates came and threatened Birdi. They asked him to hand over his belongings to them. When he resisted, they stabbed him to death,” a senior police officer said.

Police said a search is on for two more men who are absconding.

“On Sunday morning, a patrolling team of Rajouri Garden police station noticed a suspicious-looking car with four men and a girl sitting inside. When officers went to talk to them, the man in the driver’s seat started the car and fled. Police gave chase and managed to stop the car after a kilometre. The occupants got out and tried to run but police caught two people, Himanshu and Deepak,” said DCP (West) Monika Bhardwaj.

A police officer added that while the two men were being questioned, the officers received a call that the body of a man was found a few kilometres away in his car. On questioning, the men confessed to stabbing him in the thigh and murdering him.

The accused told police that they had planned to extort money from the victim. “The victim was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” said an officer. The minor girl was apprehended after the accused revealed her whereabouts.