Delhi confidential: Making A Point

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan left Rajya Sabha midway to go home. But as she caught fragments of a speech by BJP MP from Maharashtra Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, she quickly returned to counter him. Speaking on the pandemic, Sahasrabuddhe targeted the Maharashtra government for “failing” to deal with the situation. Bachchan called the comments “unfair”. She said that her family had contracted the virus and that they had been taken care of, and the state government had been ensuring that the streets of Mumbai were regularly sanitised.

Infrastructure Boost

With the Ram Temple coming up in Ayodhya soon, Faizabad MP Lallu Singh seems to be working overtime to ensure that the infrastructure is in place before the temple is ready. On Wednesday, Indian Railways agreed to his demand to convert the Ramghat stop on the banks of Sarayu (around 1 km from the temple site) into a railway station. The Railway Board has sought a plan for building a station which, according to Singh, would be the alighting point for pilgrims from eastern parts of the country and Nepal. He has also proposed a new Ayodhya-Chitrakoot train service and has taken up the issue of upgradation of Faizabad station.

Flutter Over Ties

TMC MP Saugata Roy’s question on whether there has been a deterioration in ties with India’s neighbours created a flutter in Parliament on Wednesday. As the Ministry of External Affairs replied in the negative, MPs raised questions that this was contrary to what Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said with respect to China. Government sources pointed out that the question was related to all the neighbours, not just China – the answer to which is obvious after four months of a border stand-off.

