Delhi Confidential: Vocal for Local

ADDRESSING THE media after releasing a “charge­sheet” against the TMC government in West Bengal on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah seemed very particular about sharing the dais with local BJP leaders. While Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav (BJP’s election in-charge of the state), Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP general secretary Sunil Bansal sat behind the mediapersons in the hall, taking note of the points to be highligh­ted from Shah’s statements, former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb, co-in charge of West Bengal elections, found place near delthe stage, but not on the dais. At a time when the party is countering the “outsider” narrative by the TMC, the BJP leadership did not want to take any chances, party leaders said.

‘Missing’ Director AT IIT Bombay’s Bharat Innovates Deep-Tech Pre-Summit, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan pointed to IIT Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee’s absence with a quip. “Banerjee must be really busy. Bharat is preparing to go to France, but he did not have time to come to Mumbai,” said the minister. Pradhan then glanced at Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi and said the IIT-Delhi director must have communicated his reason for absence to him.