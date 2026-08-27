Delhi Confidential: Zohran Mamdani’s objection to Mohan Bhagwat’s event; Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s ‘Know Your Ministry’ initiative

Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: From New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani opposing Mohan Bhagwat’s Madison Square Garden event and describing the RSS’s vision as “exclusionary”, to Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launching a new initiative — ‘Know Your Ministry’ — to improve coordination and understanding among its officials.
With New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani opposing Mohan Bhagwat’s Madison Square Garden event and describing the RSS’s vision as “exclusionary”, the Sangh appears to have chosen dialogue as its response. In a statement, RSS prachar pramukh Sunil Ambekar described Bhagwat’s August 29 event as an “interfaith gathering” rooted in “open dialogue and mutual respect”. He also extended an invitation to anyone interested in understanding the RSS’s ‘vision and philosophy’ to participate in its open forums. The message is that the Sangh wants its critics — and the curious — to come and hear it out.
The Agriculture Ministry led by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has launched a new initiative — ‘Know Your Ministry’ — to improve coordination and understanding among its officials. Under the initiative, officers from different divisions make presentations every week outlining their roles, responsibilities and key areas of work. According to sources, the initiative is aimed at familiarising officials with the functioning and contribution of the ministry’s various divisions.