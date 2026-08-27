Delhi Confidential: Zohran Mamdani’s objection to Mohan Bhagwat’s event; Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s ‘Know Your Ministry’ initiative

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With New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani opposing Mohan Bhagwat’s Madison Square Garden event and describing the RSS’s vision as “exclusionary”, the Sangh appears to have chosen dialogue as its response. In a statement, RSS prachar pramukh Sunil Ambekar described Bhagwat’s August 29 event as an “interfaith gathering” rooted in “open dialogue and mutual respect”. He also extended an invitation to anyone interested in understanding the RSS’s ‘vision and philosophy’ to participate in its open forums. The message is that the Sangh wants its critics — and the curious — to come and hear it out.