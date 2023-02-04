Delhi Confidential: Youngest Mitra

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya gave a shoutout to 13-year-old Meenakshi Kshatriya from Madhya Pradesh to use her ‘gullak’ money for taking care of TB patients under the government’s Ni-kshay Mitra programme to provide nutritional support. He said that every act of kindness can help transform someone’s life and it might inspire many others. The Katni District Collector said that Meenakshi became the youngest Ni-kshay Mitra.

Minister’s Menu

During a special millet lunch organised by her on Friday, MoS External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi shared several millet-based recipes that she tried during the lockdown. These included a pizza base made of ‘ragi’, baking a bread using ingredients such as ‘bajra’, avocado oil and ‘chia’ seeds, and even a nutrient rich drink she makes using ‘sattu’ powder. The highlight of the lunch were ‘bajra’ cutlet, ‘jowar malai kofta’, and ‘thinnai payasam’ (a dessert made of millet and milk).

On Different Track

Since Railways allocates projects as per its zones and not according to states, and many zones fall in multiple states, it has always found MPs and MLAs asking questions on what projects their respective states have got in the Budget. This time, officials have been ordered to cull out state-wise data of railway projects as per Budget books and disseminate the information to MPs through various means. This, officials believe, will decrease the clamour for such information in the House and also keep the people’s representatives well informed about projects in their areas.