Delhi Confidential: Young Ones

From Sonia Gandhi to Sharad Pawar, Manmohan Singh to Farooq Abdullah and Mamata Banerjee, there were many political elders at the Opposition meeting on Monday. And there were some young turks too, who did not hesitate to mention their youth. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (29) said he was happy that a young person like him got a chance to speak in the presence of the senior leaders. Congress president Rahul Gandhi referred to Tejashwi’s remarks and added, with a smile, that he may be the second youngest. One of the leaders said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal may also be young. Rahul replied that he may then be the third youngest.

Advertising

Food For Thought

At the meeting of Rajya Sabha floor leaders convened by Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, the South Indian lunch he served was a big hit. While some of the items on the menu were prepared in his kitchen, some were bought from Saravana Bhavan. The chicken biryani was a particular favourite, with the dry chicken, dosa and lemon rice getting some votes too.

Weekend Outing

Chinese Ambassador Luo Zhaohui seems to be taking his job of learning about India’s development and politics quite seriously. Over the weekend, he and his wife, along with a group of embassy colleagues and their families, took the Metro from Udyog Bhavan to Noida Sector 16. They visited the National Place for Dalit Inspiration and Green Garden, which was built during BSP chief Mayawati’s stint as Uttar Pradesh chief minister. Tweeting pictures of the visit, Luo called it a “rare experience”.