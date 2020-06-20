Delhi Confidential: Yoga Boost

Rajiv Kumar Rajiv Kumar

While PM Narendra Modi has declared this Yoga Day theme — ‘Yoga at home and yoga with family, ‘International Yoga Day 2020’ was inaugurated at NITI Aayog. A number of employees participated in the event, which was attended by NITI Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar and CEO Amitabh Kant. Kumar shared a video of him performing Surya Namaskar at home. “I start my day with Surya Namaskars – Salutations to the Sun, the eternal source of light and energy…” he tweeted.

Fake ID Row

The arrest of a Keralite in the national capital with a fake identity card of DRDO seems to be creating ripples in the Kerala BJP. Since the arrest of Arun P Raveendran, who allegedly cheated people with his fake identity as a defence scientist, different factional leaders in Kerala BJP have been providing information to the party’s central leadership. A section of leaders alleged that Raveendran, who was apparently a regular visitor at BJP and RSS circles in Delhi, was in touch with some senior party leaders in Kerala and now they were trying to protect him. Although the central leadership does not seem convinced, the youth wing of LJD in Kerala has demanded a detailed probe into it.

Short Break

The Supreme Court announced it would take a short two-week summer break starting next week. In the first week of vacation, only a couple of division benches (two-judge benches) along with an in-chambers bench and a registrar’s court will hear urgent cases. In the second week, two benches will sit on June 30 and July 3 to conduct hearings through video-conferencing. The court said this arrangement was made to meet the demands of justice and hear matters of urgent nature during the rescheduled summer vacation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd