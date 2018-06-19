Delhi Confidential: Written Gratitude

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Express Illustration) Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Express Illustration)

Having returned home after treatment at AIIMS, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has personally written to the resident doctors of the premier institution and expressed his gratitude for the manner in which they looked after him. “Being back home after my treatment at AIIMS, I am feeling much better. I am taking this opportunity of personally thanking you for the professionalism and the deep sense of commitment with which you looked after me. The resident doctors have a huge role in treatment of a patient. The very fact that they were available around the clock, keeping an eye on me, is an evidence of the strenuous duties that they put in. It is a gratitude that I will carry with me forever,” Jaitley wrote to a doctor.

A lot in a name

Minister of State Ashwini Choubey spoke at great length at a function for release of the 11th report of the Common Review Mission of the National Health Mission on Monday. Towards the end of his speech, Choubey said that Vivekananda had given India its outlook. His real name was Narendranath. A century later, it is now the turn of Narendra to take the country forward. The reference, of course, was to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Desi touch

Chinese ambassador Luo Zhaohui is known for his flamboyance. On Monday, as he spoke at a seminar, Lou surprised everyone with a proposal on a China-Pakistan-India trilateral. But what surprised many was his addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “Modi-ji” throughout the speech. The subtle Indian touch did not go unnoticed.

