Delhi Confidential: Writing A Major Paper

While there is still uncertainty on whether he will get promoted in his political career as chief minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot is hoping to get a promotion in his military career. Pilot, now a Captain in the Territorial Army, sat for a three-hour examination over two days this week for a promotion to the rank of Major. The subjective papers were for 500 marks each, and the topics ranged from military law to the Army Act.

Tradition Man

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya takes an annual tradition very seriously — he mans the counter of the family’s grocery store in Indore on the day of Dhanteras. Earlier, people from nearby localities came to the shop, popularly known as ‘Kakiji ki dukaan’, to buy everyday items, but now there is a new demand: he has to oblige customers with requests for selfies. Vijayvargiya never missed the tradition of sitting at the shop counter even during hectic days of electioneering in states he was in charge of for the party. But with no election-going state directly under his charge now, the BJP leader reached Indore on Wednesday afternoon to be part of another tradition: joining the family for its annual shopping before Diwali. Dhanteras this year will be marked on Saturday-Sunday.

Uphill In Hill State?

With Rahul Gandhi leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress general secretary and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to lead the Congress campaign for the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh. Priyanka addressed one rally a few days ago and is set to address at least half-a-dozen more, as well as hold a road show in the coming days. The Congress has deputed Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as the senior observer for the hill-state. It is another matter that the Priyanka-Baghel duo had come a cropper in Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha polls earlier this year. Baghel was the party’s senior observer for UP, too.