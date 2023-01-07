Delhi Confidential: Workplace Tour

The Supreme Court had two young visitors on Friday as Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud brought over his foster daughters Mahi and Priyanka for a tour of his workplace. The CJI showed them his courtroom, the spot from where the lawyers argue, the corridor, the library, etc. Sources said the CJI had earlier brought one of them to show his official chamber and the other got upset that he didn’t take her along. The CJI brought the kids before the court working started and sent them back after a brief tour as he did not want to prolong it and expose them to the morning cold.

Masterstroke

BJP leaders in the national capital cannot stop talking about the political acumen Home Minister Amit Shah showed in his virulent attack on Janata Dal (Secular) and its leader H D Kumaraswamy during his visit to Karnataka last week. His remarks, to which Kumaraswamy reacted sharply, have taken away the comfort of a number of Vokkaliga BJP leaders from the old Mysore region who apparently used to make an understanding with the JD(S) to win their seats, but thus restricted BJP’s growth in the region that sends 89 MLAs to the Assembly. Now, all those leaders will have to work harder to ensure their victory as JD(S) is unlikely to back them anymore. Shah’s attack also has taken away the sting out of the Congress’ criticism that JD(S) is a B-team of the BJP in the state.

Celestial Show

The refurbished India Gate lawns have a unique astro-tourism event going on this weekend. There are talks by astronomers, an exhibition on astronomy, a storytelling session related to celestial objects, and a visual experience to see craters on the Moon with the help of a telescope — courtesy, the Culture Ministry’s National Science Centre. This is in line with the government’s plan for “reorientation” of the erstwhile Rajpath, which was named Kartavya Path last year. Ever since, the 2-km stretch, mostly associated with the formal Republic Day parade, has been thrown open to all kinds of public festivities.