Delhi Confidential: Word Play

During a hearing in the Supreme Court on Friday, Justice D Y Chandrachud got logged off, to which a lawyer said the justice had “fallen off”. When he reconnected, he was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta about the term used. To this Justice Chandrachud responded, “That is only in the hands of God. I had only been logged off.”

Court Praise

Sumita Dawra, Additional Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, made an elaborate presentation in the Supreme Court on Friday on the finer aspects of distributing oxygen to states and how it is being managed. She did it despite being tested positive for Covid herself. She said the department Secretary, who was coordinating the work so far, is in the ICU. The court appreciated her dedication and remarked that she had taken a lot of pain despite her personal indisposition.

Deleted, Corrected

The Defence Minister’s Office on Friday tweeted about giving emergency financial powers to the armed forces to fight the pandemic, but deleted the tweet within 10 minutes. Reason: a misplaced word, that flipped the meaning. The corrected tweet, posted later, read to “empower the Armed Forces and speed up their efforts in the nationwide fight against COVID 19 situation”, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had given them the special powers. The deleted tweet earlier had mistakenly said that the powers had been given to empower the armed forces “and speed up their efforts in Nation wide abetment of Covid 19 crisis”.