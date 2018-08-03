Delhi Confidential: Word Play

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu (File) Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu (File)

Independent MP Ritabrata Banerjee’s tumultuous exit from his erstwhile party CPM caused much mirth in the Rajya Sabha when Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu referred to it on Thursday. During zero hour, when Banerjee’s name was called, he pointed out that the microphone was not on. Naidu asked: “Are you in your seat? I know you are not in your party but are you in your seat?” Banerjee replied in the affirmative even as the House burst into laughter. There was even some desk thumping.

Time For Humour

During his reply to the debate on the NCBC Bill, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot sounded like he was concluding his speech at 6.05 pm. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar leaned towards him and said “keep talking, Prime Minister is to come”. He was clearly audible to the Opposition and over the headphones, and his intervention triggered laughter among opposition MPs who shouted “we heard you”. A smiling Gehlot continued his speech and at 6.20 pm, PM Narendra Modi took his seat. However, Gehlot went on speaking about the initiatives of the BJP government. An amused BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab took a swipe at the minister, saying the situation had become like a pleader making long arguments in court, expecting the judge to get tired and take a stand in favour of him. He said he would give up one of his amendments if the minister concludes his speech.

Timely Defence

MoS for Rural Development Ram Kripal Yadav, who was rattling off PMGSY figures while fielding questions from the Opposition during Question Hour in Lok Sabha, was stumped by his own party members. Flayed by the Opposition over poor work in Bihar, Yadav rose to answer queries even when the Speaker said he did not have to. However, when former Union minister and BJP MP from Bihar Rajiv Pratap Rudy challenged the information given by him — even suggesting the Speaker check his answer in private — he was on the backfoot. The attack from Rudy was so sharp, even the Speaker asked Yadav to pay special attention to Bihar. Finally, Rural Development Minister Narendra Tomar had to come to the defence of his junior minister and concede that work had been lagging in Bihar due to slow pace during 2001-04 period.

