Delhi Confidential: Word Mystery

A VIDEO of a Taliban fighter weeping in joy after reaching Kabul, which was tweeted by a journalist, has triggered a lot of discussions and arguments on social media over a word heard in it. After Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted that a Malayalam word could be heard in the video, social media users divided over the matter jumped in with their views. Soon the discussion was on the number of people from Kerala joining Islamic extremist groups. The journalist, who posted the original tweet, then clarified that there were no fighters from Kerala among the Taliban, and that they were Baluch whose language sounds similar to Malayalam and Tamil. But Tharoor posted that there “have indeed been misguided Malayalis who joined the Taliban, so that possibility cannot be ruled out entirely”.

On The Sidelines

UNION HEALTH Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has had a busy two-day schedule. On Monday, he met top health officials from Kerala and held a detailed meeting on the surge in Covid-19 cases. On Tuesday, he visited Assam, where he held a detailed review meeting with health ministers of the seven Northeastern states. In all these meetings, the main agenda was critical issues related to Covid management. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, however, took this opportunity to also discuss how the state is reviving a key fertilizers project with Mandaviya, who also holds Chemicals and Fertiliser portfolio.

Language Struggle

WITH UNION Home Minister Amit Shah’s insistence on all files being written in Hindi and all ministry communication being first typed in the language, officials are having a hard time. With Hindi officialese being alien to most, they claim most of the productive hours are spent in translation. Some say there is unsaid demand of even numbers being written in Hindi, which most officials have not studied and have to Google often to get the dates right.