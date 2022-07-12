Delhi Confidential: Wooing Over

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary has instructed the party’s eight MLAs in UP to set aside at least 35 per cent of their area development funds for the welfare of the SC community. The move comes days after CM Yogi Adityanath announced to increase the MLALAD fund from Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore. Jayant has been trying to expand the base of his party having the Jat-dominated pockets of the western UP as its stronghold. Earlier this month, the RLD held events to mark the birth anniversary of Apna Dal founder and OBC leader Sone Lal Patel.

