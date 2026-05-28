Delhi Confidential: Women Power

MINISTER OF State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh on Wednesday interacted with IAS officer trainees of 2024 batch who are currently serving as Assistant Secretaries in various ministries. The session witnessed active participation from several young women IAS officers, who raised a number of questions and shared their views with the minister. Singh noted that out of the 184 IAS officers in the 2024 batch, 75 are women — the highest number in the history of the IAS. Senior officials from the Department of Personnel and Training, including Additional Secretary Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, were also present during the interaction.

Pat from President

AMID THE ongoing ‘Janjatiya Garima Utsav’ (May 10 to June 9), organised by the government to celebrate tribal culture and push tribal welfare and empowerment initiatives, President Droupadi Murmu is slated to meet scholarship beneficiaries next week. It is learnt that around 200 Scheduled Tribe beneficiaries of overseas scholarship, national scholarship (top class) and national fellowship are likely to interact with the President. She has, in the past, also interacted with members of 75 particularly vulnerable tribal groups at Rashtrapati Bhavan.