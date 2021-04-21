Delhi Confidential: Wishes from abroad

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who has been diagnosed with Covid-19, is getting wishes from overseas. While Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa — who had interacted with Singh as Lankan President — wished him quick recovery, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan wished him the same Tuesday evening. “Wishing ex Indian PM Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery from Covid 19,” Khan tweeted. Singh is widely regarded in Pakistan for making efforts towards normalising the relationship, and yet drawing the red lines without jingoism.

Point, Counterpoints

This week the Trinamool Congress demanded that the Election Commission club the remaining election phases into one. This triggered speculation over whether the poll body will tweak the poll dates. However, the Commission till date has denied giving this idea any thought. Apparently, this is for two reasons. First, the EC has already notified all phases of elections in West Bengal. Any clubbing of remaining phases would mean that the existing notifications would have to be scrapped and a fresh one has to be issued. This means nominations may have to be filed afresh. Second, the EC officials have argued that the caseload in West Bengal is not as alarming as, say, Maharashtra and Delhi and with adequate precautions campaigning is possible.

Virus Blow

Bureaucracy in the national capital has taken a hit during the second wave of the pandemic. Several senior civil service officers across ministries have tested positive for the virus this month. Tribal Affairs Secretary Anil Kumar Jha, Social Justice and Empowerment Secretary R Subrahmanyam, Joint Secretary Vikram Sahay, who is currently posted in the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, and Chandra Bhushan Kumar, who is serving as Deputy Election Commissioner at the Election Commission, among others, have been infected and are now recovering.