Delhi Confidential: Will He, Won’t He

With Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) snapping its ties with the BJP and walking out of the NDA, there is a question mark on the continuation of Harivansh as Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. Harivansh is an MP from the JD(U). So, will he step down or continue in his post and do a Somnath Chatterjee on his party? Chatterjee had refused to step down as the Lok Sabha Speaker in 2008 after the CPM and the Left bloc withdrew outside support to the UPA-I government. The CPM, of which Chatterjee was an MP, had asked him to resign but he did not oblige saying as Speaker he does not represent any political party in the discharge of his duties and functions, and that his election to the high office was unanimous as all political parties proposed his name. The CPM expelled him days later.