Delhi Confidential: Whistle Podu

CONGRESS LEADER Praveen Chakravarty, who is a visiting faculty at Ashoka University, was in for a surprise when he returned to the class after a short break earlier this week. Chakravarty, who heads the professional wing and technology and data cell of the Congress, had taken the break to focus on the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. He had to extend the break after the election results, as he was the key intermediary in the post-poll deliberations and alliance between Vijay’s TVK and the Congress. When Chakravarty returned to his class on Monday, the students welcomed him with TVK’s campaign song and whistles, the party’s election symbol. Chakravarty was pleasantly surprised to see such a response from the students.

Work in Sync

BUSY WORKING on multiple missions, ISRO chief V Narayanan often sends updates to Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh as late as 3 am. Concerned about his workload, the minister said he asked Narayanan why he was working till so late. The senior scientist, however, flipped the question back at Singh, saying the minister also seemed to take a look and respond to the messages at odd hours, following a similar work schedule.

Sweet Success

WITH ‘MELODY’ becoming the talk of the town on Wednesday — after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a packet of the toffee to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni — Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal was quick to praise India’s “toffee tale” as

“melody” to the ears of the exchequer. “Sweetness of Made in India toffee wows the world”, Goyal said, highlighting how the segment has recorded a 166% growth in the global demand in the last one decade.