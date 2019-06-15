Delhi confidential: What’s cooking?

On the eve of the fifth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had a dinner meeting with CMs of other Congress-ruled states. The move has sent many signals. The obvious intention, many said, was to coordinate the Congress’s stance to be taken at the meeting. But it also has some other meanings. Rahul Gandhi is abroad and the leadership vaccum has forced the Congress chief ministers to take matter into their own hands as there is not direction coming from the AICC. Personally, Nath is also perhaps trying to emerge as a central force among the party’s five chief ministers. It is another matter that both Ashok Gehlot and Amarinder Singh are multiple time chief ministers.

Taking No Risks

WITH THE reputation of Home Minister Amit Shah being of one having data on his fingertips, officials meeting him on even courtesy call are preparing hard before they appear before him. Chiefs of agencies and forces under the Home Ministry have been learning their success figures by rote before meeting the Home Minister. While some of them rattled off figures in the short meeting they had with them, others made sure they were not found wanting if the minister happened to ask a specific question.

Woman Power

A YEAR after the National Commission For Women launched its “Digital Shakti”campaign along with Facebook and Cyber Peace Foundation, NCW chief Rekha Sharma has now rolled out the initiative in 11 states. The first-of-its-kind programme is targeted to reach 1 lakh women, to increase their digital literacy, raise awareness about cyber crimes and the many redressal mechanisms. Sharma appears to have taken a leaf out of the book of former WCD minister Maneka Gandhi, who had similarly worked with social media platforms and online marriage portals to clamp down on cyber stalking, bullying, and child pornography.