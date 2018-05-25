Delhi confidential: Weight-wise

Union minister Nitin Gadkari, known for his love for snacks, has become very health conscious. Union minister Nitin Gadkari, known for his love for snacks, has become very health conscious.

Weight-Wise

Union minister Nitin Gadkari, known for his love for snacks, has become very health conscious and is advising everyone around him on the benefits of dieting. On Thursday, at a lunch hosted by BJP chief Amit Shah for ministers and mediapersons to mark four years of the Narendra Modi government, Gadkari, who has lost almost 10 kg, was seen discouraging others from eating a number of items on the table. He also lectured them on the importance of losing weight. Another Union minister, who was present there, said everyone should make Shah’s weight-loss programme a model.

Applicants Galore

Contracts of a large number of Rajya Sabha TV journalists having expired, it is time for many to make way for others. An advertisement was put out to set the process in motion. As many as 2,006 people sent applications for 43 contractual openings. One post of senior producer (Hindi) attracted 120 applicants, and 104 applied for a single vacancy for a social media expert. The channel has set up four committees for screening and short-listing the applicants.

Turning The Tables

BJP leaders who left their political life in the national capital to join Uttar Pradesh politics had interesting stories to share about their initial days as ministers in the state government. One story doing the rounds in the BJP headquarters goes like this. After becoming Health Minister, Sidharth Nath Singh had a tough time with businessmen working with the government. Once a businessman came to him with a pair of Rado watches. Despite his repeated refusal, the businessman insisted that he accept the gifts. Singh finally showed his watch — more expensive than Rado — and asked the businessman if he wanted him to wear cheaper ones. The businessman had nothing to say.

Familiar Words

Thursday was Union Minister S S Ahluwalia’s turn to come to BJP headquarters to meet party workers for the Sahyog programme. While meeting workers, he gave a pleasant surprise to one from Bihar. When the farmer tried hard to explain his issues, Ahluwalia started speaking to him in Bhojpuri. When the excited party worker asked him how he knew the language, Ahluwalia said he could not forget his mother tongue. His family hails from Begusarai in Bihar. Ahluwalia, who is fluent in Hindi also had conversations with workers in Bangla and Punjabi.

