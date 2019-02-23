Delhi confidential: Weighing poll option?

A top Congress leader’s recent assertion that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will continue to be an MP has assumed significance, as Singh’s term as a Rajya Sabha member ends in June. The Congress does not have the numbers in Assam Assembly to send him back to Rajya Sabha, and there are no vacancies for the Upper House arising this year, barring in Tamil Nadu — six members from the southern state retire in July. The assertion has now given rise to speculation on whether Singh will contest the Lok Sabha polls, and from which constituency if he decides so. Congress leaders were quick to suggest that he can win easily from any seat in Punjab, especially Amritsar.

Negative Report

Advertising

The appointment of new vice-chancellor at Jamia Millia Islamia has been unusually delayed due to negative feedback by the Vigilance department on one of the contenders. Najma Akhtar of the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) was frontrunner for the post, but the Central Vigilance Commission is learnt to have recently flagged to the HRD Ministry some undue benefits she had allegedly received at NIEPA. This seems to have affected her prospects at Jamia. The latest development has brightened the chances of another finalist: S M Ishtiaque of IIT-Delhi.

Surprise Appointment

An order about a decision of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, stating that National Health Authority’s deputy CEO Dr Dinesh Arora will assist the secretary-general of the Medical Council of India, seems to have taken both the Authority and the Health Ministry by surprise. While Arora has been involved with PMJAY since even before CEO Dr Indu Bhusan, the appointment just before he is headed to Harvard for a course in July has fuelled speculation on what led to it.

Outreach Ambit

Is Nikhil Alva, who handles social media accounts of Rahul Gandhi, trying to keep the party’s communication department, headed by Randeep Surjewala, at bay when it comes to the Congress chief’s ‘Apni baat, Rahul ke saat’ outreach programmes? Many in the communication department believe so, and this has led to some amount of resentment. When Rahul met some small and micro business owners earlier this week, the communication department sent out a detailed media release, with even quotes of those who met Rahul. Turns out the release came from Rahul’s office, and the communication department’s role was limited to forwarding it. Some believe the release was drafted by a PR firm, and wondered why the communication department is not being involved.