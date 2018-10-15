Delhi Confidential: Waiting Game

Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh

Waiting Game

WHO WILL be the Congress candidate against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh in Rajnandgaon? Well, the opposition party is yet to take a call. The Congress high command has cleared candidates for 17 seats — barring Rajnandgaon — out of the 18 that go to polls in the first phase. It also appears that neither the Congress nor the BJP wants to announce the candidate list first. Perhaps both parties fear that those who do not make it to the list may cross over. The Congress’s central election committee met on Friday and cleared candidates for 17 seats but did not make the list public. The BJP, on the other hand, will decide the candidates for the first phase around October 20. The BJP central election committee could meet after Dussehra, said sources. The last date for filing of nominations for the first phase is October 23.

Yes or No

The government cannot seem to make its mind up on whether to associate with scientist Anil Kakodkar or not. On one hand, the official announcement of his appointment as chairperson of the Board of Governors of IIT-Roorkee has been held up at the HRD Ministry for over a year after a cabinet minister objected to the decision. However, on the other hand, another ministry sees no problem in promoting its association with the scientist. On Saturday, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted photographs of a meeting of the international think-tank set up by his ministry. Kakodkar, who is the chairperson of a high-level committee of the ministry, had attended this meeting and was prominently featured in one of the photographs tweeted by Pradhan.

Pushing Hindutva

WHILE SOME politicians are making short films and documentaries on their own life with an eye on the elections, BJP spokesperson Bizay Sonkar Shastri recently released the trailer and poster of a mythological movie — Devyaani — that will be released on November 2. It is said that Shastri conceptualised the movie and is believed to be the guiding force in its making. The music was composed by Ravindra Jain, who died three years ago. At the time of the trailer release, it was said that the movie will take forward the ideology of Hindutva.

