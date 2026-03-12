Delhi Confidential: Voice vote inside, protest outside

THE NO-CONFIDENCE motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was rejected by the House with a voice vote after heated exchanges between the Opposition and Treasury benches. Now there is a question mark on the prospect of the eight suspended Opposition MPs returning to the House during the remainder of the Budget session. They were suspended on February 3 and have been protesting outside Parliament House. With the House continuing to witness acrimonious scenes, possibility of any relief to them appears remote, sources said. The MPs cannot attend the standing committee meetings either. The only relief for four of them, who belong to poll-bound states, is that they can get busy with state election campaigns soon.

Shrinking menu THE EFFECT of cooking gas shortage was felt by Congress workers as well as leaders in Delhi as the canteen at the party’s office on 24, Akbar Road curtailed its menu from Wednesday. The staff of the canteen decided to serve only necessary dishes which require “less gas” – like dal and rice. Dosa, idli and other “elaborate dishes” have been stopped as the canteen only has cooking gas left for the next two or three days, it is learnt.