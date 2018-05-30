Delhi confidential: Voice Of Experience

Kumaraswamy also mentioned that Modi “advised” him “on the basis of his experience”. Kumaraswamy also mentioned that Modi “advised” him “on the basis of his experience”.

Voice Of Experience

Addressing the media after his meeting with PM Narendra Modi Monday, newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said he had an “informal meeting” with the PM during which he discussed many developmental issues. He also mentioned that Modi “advised” him “on the basis of his experience”. Sources close to the CM said the PM’s advice was about portfolio distribution. Apparently, the Prime Minister had advised that it would be better and easier for him to handle the responsibilities if he distributes his portfolios as early as possible, without taking “too much burden” on himself. Kumaraswamy, sources said, agreed with the Prime Minister.

Slip In Speech

Late Monday evening, just hours after Sushma Swaraj had presented the achievements during her ministry’s four year-tenure, she tweeted apologising for a comment she made during her presentation. “This was a mistake on my part. I sincerely apologise for this,” she said. Along with the tweet was a video of Swaraj saying that Narendra Modi was the first Indian PM to reach out to non-resident Indians on this scale, mentioning his speeches to Indians from New York City to Janakpur in Nepal. Except, Modi’s speech in Janakpur in May was for local residents and not Indians. Swaraj’s slip was caught by the Nepali media and Nepali nationals on social media.

Long-Awaited Guest

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s visit to RSS headquarters next month for a “graduation” ceremony of sorts for pracharaks might be creating ripples, but the RSS had first approached him with an invitation for the event while he was still in Rashtrapati Bhavan. At that point, Mukherjee cited the obligations of that office to refuse the invitation, but now that he is a private citizen he has decided to accept a renewed invite. All eyes will, of course, be on his speech for the freshly minted pracharaks. Mukherjee had not spared his own government while being its titular head — on intolerance and other issues.

