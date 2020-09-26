Delhi Confidential: Virtual Mode

Rahul is in home quarantine after his return from abroad.

Rahul Gandhi is back in India, and so are his video jibes on the government. Today, the former Congress president put out a short video on social media, which showed him interacting with “farmers” from states like Bihar, Haryana and Maharashtra virtually. Rahul is in home quarantine after his return from abroad. In a tweet along with the video, he said after speaking to the farmers, it is clear that they don’t have faith in the Modi government. Party leaders were clueless when asked why he did not address a virtual press conference.

A Step Ahead

A Congress MP seems to be ahead of his BJP counterparts in the Lok Sabha in heeding PM Narendra Modi’s call to provide access to sanitary napkins in their constituencies. Congress MP Hibi Eden (above) had launched a scheme in his constituency during his tenure as MLA to install sanitary napkin vending machines and incinerators in the 25 government schools. Now he is expanding it to 150 government schools in his Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency. Eden prepared a logo with the slogan Breaking Barriers and got it launched by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank earlier this week. Ernakulam will be the first parliamentary constituency where all government schools will have the vending machines and incinerators. Refilling the machines will become easier with the Centre launching a scheme to provide Suvidha pads at Re 1.

Afghan Equations

When External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met former Afghan Vice-President Abdul Rashid Dostum and said India remains fully committed to an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled peace process, he posted a picture of a fist-bump with the Afghan leader. Jaishankar tweeted that he exchanged views on developments in Afghanistan and the larger region with Marshal Dostum.

