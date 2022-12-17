Delhi Confidential: Victory Dinner

Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not hide his joy and excitement at the record-breaking performance of the BJP in the recent Gujarat election. Modi, who had praised party’s Gujarat chief C R Paatil at the BJP parliamentary party meeting earlier this week, will attend a dinner being hosted by Paatil to celebrate the Gujarat victory on December 20 at Delhi Gymkhana Club. The invitees are the party MPs and those belonging to the NDA constituents, along with their spouses. Paatil is extending the invitation by calling the guests personally, it is learnt.

Special Mention

DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva, earlier this week, made a special mention in the Upper House about NGO Jan Prasar’s experience with Prasar Bharati regarding this year’s Public Service Broadcasting Day (November 12) dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi’s first radio address. The NGO withdrew its collaboration with Prasar Bharati after the school choir that was supposed to present two items at the event was asked to drop one, Siva said. The dropped item — a Christian hymn called ‘Make me a channel of your peace’ — was replaced with a BSF band performance. Several Opposition MPs, especially those from the TMC and the RJD, also joined Siva, terming it “Hindi imposition”.

Campaign, Complaints

The US Embassy in India has kicked off a social media campaign called ’12 Days of Visas’, giving out information and trivia to help applicants. Each day will be devoted to a different category of visa, or a subject related to application and processing issues. The campaign will run till Christmas. One of the videos shared as part of the campaign said that Indian students are the second largest group of international students in the US, with the number going up to “a record” 2 lakh. The comment section had people raising questions on Indian students losing their jobs as ‘F1’ visa are being refused by the US.