scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Delhi Confidential: Victory Dinner

Modi, who had praised party's Gujarat chief C R Paatil at the BJP parliamentary party meeting earlier this week, will attend a dinner being hosted by Paatil to celebrate the Gujarat victory on December 20 at Delhi Gymkhana Club.

C R Paatil
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not hide his joy and excitement at the record-breaking performance of the BJP in the recent Gujarat election. Modi, who had praised party’s Gujarat chief C R Paatil at the BJP parliamentary party meeting earlier this week, will attend a dinner being hosted by Paatil to celebrate the Gujarat victory on December 20 at Delhi Gymkhana Club. The invitees are the party MPs and those belonging to the NDA constituents, along with their spouses. Paatil is extending the invitation by calling the guests personally, it is learnt.

Special Mention

DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva, earlier this week, made a special mention in the Upper House about NGO Jan Prasar’s experience with Prasar Bharati regarding this year’s Public Service Broadcasting Day (November 12) dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi’s first radio address. The NGO withdrew its collaboration with Prasar Bharati after the school choir that was supposed to present two items at the event was asked to drop one, Siva said. The dropped item — a Christian hymn called ‘Make me a channel of your peace’ — was replaced with a BSF band performance. Several Opposition MPs, especially those from the TMC and the RJD, also joined Siva, terming it “Hindi imposition”.

Campaign, Complaints

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘US Fed Taper’ or ‘Simul...Premium
UPSC Key- December 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘US Fed Taper’ or ‘Simul...
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schoolsPremium
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schools
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak warPremium
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’Premium
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’

The US Embassy in India has kicked off a social media campaign called ’12 Days of Visas’, giving out information and trivia to help applicants. Each day will be devoted to a different category of visa, or a subject related to application and processing issues. The campaign will run till Christmas. One of the videos shared as part of the campaign said that Indian students are the second largest group of international students in the US, with the number going up to “a record” 2 lakh. The comment section had people raising questions on Indian students losing their jobs as ‘F1’ visa are being refused by the US.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-12-2022 at 01:58:31 am
Next Story

Asansol stampede: Six arrested; former mayor, councillor wife named in FIR

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close