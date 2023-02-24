scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Delhi Confidential: ‘Very Good’ Day

A two-word tweet from Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the day of Railway Board brass, who showcased it to everyone on Wednesday. Modi retweeted a Railway Ministry post and commented, “very good!”.

A two-word tweet from Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the day of Railway Board brass, who showcased it to everyone on Wednesday. Modi retweeted a Railway Ministry post and commented, “very good!”. The tweet — on electrification of the entire network in Uttar Pradesh — was posted from the ministry’s official handle. An elated Railway Ministry lost no time to showcase that.

Surprise Move — Out

Recent developments in NITI Aayog have surprised many. First, the Centre shifted Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer in a sudden move on Monday. Iyer served the government think tank for just seven months, compared to his predecessor Amitabh Kant’s seven-year tenure. The second development took place a day later — on Tuesday — when the Aayog issued an order to realign its various verticals. “It has been decided with the approval of the Competent Authority to realign the Verticals of NITI Aayog with immediate effect and until further orders,” said the order, issued with approval of the “competent authority”. This order, however, was withdrawn on Wednesday. “It has been decided with the approval of the Competent Authority that NITI Aayog’s Office order…dated 21.02.2023 regarding re-organized structure and re-alignment of verticals of NITI Aayog be treated as withdrawn,” says the fresh order.

Delhi Confidential: Healing Touch

Cutting Wait Time

Over 5 lakh patients across the country have benefited from the government’s QR Code-based instant registration for out-patient clinics under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. The service was first introduced in October last year to cut wait time and queues for OPD registration. Within five months, the service has been adopted by 365 hospitals across the country. The QR codes are displayed by the hospital in registration areas, where patients can use ABHA, Arogya Setu, PayTM, among other apps, to complete registration using their unique ABHA ID used to store health records digitally.

