Delhi Confidential: Verse, Speaker 

Union Minister of State (IC) Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal being offered sweets by her wife Pana Devi before he moved to introduce bills in the Lok Sabha to amend the women's quota law and set up a delimitation commission, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 16, 2026. (PTI Photo)

While many members quote well-known Hindi and Urdu couplets, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal chose to share his own verse while piloting the Delimitation and Constitution Amendment Bills in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Before wrapping up his remarks, Meghwal noted that he is also an author, mentioning a book he wrote about his wife, and which is titled ‘Ek safar hamsafar ke sath’. “I am the author and my wife is the subject,” he said. He then recited his poem “Hamari aan hai naari, hamaari shaan hai naari”, which drew applause from his party colleagues. When an Opposition member attempted to say something, Speaker Om Birla quipped: “If you interrupt, you’ll have to listen to one more poem”, prompting laughter across the House.