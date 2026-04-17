Delhi Confidential: Verse, Speaker 

While many members quote well-known Hindi and Urdu couplets, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal chose to share his own verse while piloting the Delimitation and Constitution Amendment Bills in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

By: Express News Service
2 min readApr 17, 2026 04:37 AM IST
Delhi Confidential, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Delimitation 2026, Women’s Reservation Bill, Lok Sabha seat increase, Article 82 amendment, 2011 Census delimitation, new Parliament building capacity, Indian federalism, North-South political divide, seat allocation formula, Constitutional 131st Amendment Bill, Indian express news, current affairsUnion Minister of State (IC) Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal being offered sweets by her wife Pana Devi before he moved to introduce bills in the Lok Sabha to amend the women's quota law and set up a delimitation commission, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 16, 2026. (PTI Photo)
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While many members quote well-known Hindi and Urdu couplets, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal chose to share his own verse while piloting the Delimitation and Constitution Amendment Bills in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Before wrapping up his remarks, Meghwal noted that he is also an author, mentioning a book he wrote about his wife, and which is titled ‘Ek safar hamsafar ke sath’. “I am the author and my wife is the subject,” he said. He then recited his poem “Hamari aan hai naari, hamaari shaan hai naari”, which drew applause from his party colleagues. When an Opposition member attempted to say something, Speaker Om Birla quipped: “If you interrupt, you’ll have to listen to one more poem”, prompting laughter across the House.

House Guests

A contingent of women from prominent walks of life hailing from Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju’s Lok Sabha constituency of Arunachal West was among the special guests for proceedings related to the Nari Shakti Adhiniyam in Parliament on Thursday. Dressed in traditional cultural regalia, the attendees were among the several special invitees to witness the tabling and ensuing discussion on the Bill.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
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