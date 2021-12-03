Delhi confidential: The Namesake

A COPY of the latest edition of the ‘Who’s Who’ in Parliament library has the wrong photograph against the name of Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and External Affairs V Muraleedharan. While he is listed among the Council of Ministers, the photograph is of K Muraleedharan, Congress MP from Vadakara, Kerala. Apparently, thousands of copies of the newly prepared ‘Who’s Who’ of Lok Sabha have already been printed.

Birthday Questions

ON HIS birthday Thursday, there was a long line of leaders outside BJP president J P Nadda’s office in Parliament House, waiting to greet him. In Rajya Sabha, while fellow MPs extended their warm wishes, CPI(M) MP John Brittas said, in a lighter vein, that he could withdraw the amendments he had moved on the dam safety Bill if Nadda asked the government to withdraw the suspension of the Opposition MPs. Outside, Nadda had to face the suspended Rajya Sabha MPs who have been protesting for a couple of days now. Asked about Brittas’s suggestion, Nadda responded: “What can I say about it inside the House”. When the MPs insisted that he should take a stand, he said, “let me see…” — and then walked away.

London Celebrations

IN ITS celebrations to mark the 66th death anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar, the Ministry of External Affairs will also be holding events in London — one of the places where Dr Ambedkar lived, besides his birthplace Indore, Nagpur, Mumbai and his residence at 26, Alipore Road in New Delhi, which has now been converted into a museum. Indian students and NRIs have been invited by the mission in London to participate in the event, said government sources.