Delhi Confidential: Uttar Pradesh pre-poll buzz; fresh faces in BJP

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A MEETING between veteran Congress leader Pramod Tiwari and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has set off speculation among party circles in Lucknow as well as Delhi. Tiwari, who is among the tallest Congress leaders in Uttar Pradesh, met Akhilesh at the latter's residence on Wednesday. Tiwari’s MLA daughter Aradhana Mishra was also accompanying him. Sources said the three leaders had a discussion behind closed doors. With seat-sharing negotiations between the SP and the Congress yet to officially start, camps in both parties are keen to know what transpired at the meeting. While it was described as a courtesy meeting by the leaders, insiders suspect there could be more than what meets the eye.