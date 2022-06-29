Delhi confidential: Mounting pressure

Mounting Pressure

WESTERN UTTAR Pradesh recently saw widespread protests against the Centre’s new soldier recruitment scheme Agnipath. Sensing discontent over the scheme, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has launched a series of ‘yuva panchayats’ in the region to engage with the youth. RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, a Rajya Sabha member, addressed the first such gathering in Shamli on Tuesday, while 11 more are scheduled to be held across as many districts over the next fortnight. During the agitation against the farm laws, ‘mahapanchayats’ were held across the region to mobilise people. While the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) led by the Tikait brothers became the pole of the agitation, the RLD had also activated its cadre to back the movement, a strategy it wants to replicate in mounting pressure on the government to withdraw Agnipath.

All Set, Finally

WITH JUSTICES Vipin Sanghi and Satish Chandra Sharma taking oath as Chief Justices of the Uttarakhand High Court and Delhi High Court, respectively, the process of appointment of six chief justices of high courts that began mid-May is complete. The appointments were first delayed by over a month by the Centre. But even when the appointments were notified on June 20, organising farewells for outgoing judges during the summer break took another week. Justice Sanghi was in Canada for the summer break when the notification came and his farewell was organised by the Delhi Bar on Monday.

Plastic Risk

IMPRESSING UPON the need to ban single-use plastic, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday said that on a recent field trip to Sarsika Tiger Reserve, he saw a herd of deer trying to eat plastic bags which lay strewn around. Pointing out the danger plastic poses to wildlife, the minister said that the ministry was devising strategies to control the menace. Zoos across the country, on the other hand, are already plastic free.