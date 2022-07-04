Delhi Confidential: US Tour

The CJI, who is on a tour of the US, presented to her a copy of autobiography of Mahatma Gandhi.

Acting governor of the State of California Eleni Kounalakis met Chief Justice of India N V Ramana at the official residence of the Consul General of India in San Francisco on Saturday. The CJI, who is on a tour of the US, presented to her a copy of autobiography of Mahatma Gandhi.

Humanitarian Gesture

THE WORST-EVER flood in the living memory of Silchar has also thrown up instances of cross-party cooperation in the Northeast region. On Sunday, Pradyot Debbarman, the leader of TIPRA Motha outfit of Tripura, sent flood relief to the disaster-struck town. Debbarman thanked TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev, who has represented Silchar in Lok Sabha between 2014 and 2019, for facilitating the relief drive. Both Debbarman and Dev were with the Congress in the past. “I hope that people of rest of India take notice to the plight of the people in the Barak valley region. This is the best way to celebrate my birthday,” Debbarman, who turns 44 on Monday, said in a statement.