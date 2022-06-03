Delhi Confidential: UP Dilemma

After the Congress’s humiliating defeat in Assembly elections in five states in March, the party had replaced its unit presidents in all these states barring Uttar Pradesh. It appointed new state presidents in Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur, but strangely the party is yet to appoint a new chief in Uttar Pradesh. AICC general secretary in-charge of UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, visited the state for the first time on Wednesday since the Congress’s drubbing in the Assembly polls to attend a state-level conclave as a follow-up to the Udaipur chintan shivir. Many in the party wonder what is holding her back from appointing a new president for Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee. Some of the so-called front-runners lack acceptability, and others whose names are being talked about are said to lack stature. Interestingly, many believe the decision to give Rajya Sabha berths to three leaders from UP is part of the larger calculations in the heartland state.