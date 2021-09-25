Delhi confidential: Unusual Demand

IN LOK Sabha, Speaker Om Birla may have heard many a times MPs from the southern states complaining about the translation service getting interrupted during speeches and interventions in Hindi. But he faced an unexpected demand on Friday while he was addressing a joint session of the Karnataka legislature. During his address in Hindi, an MLA demanded that Birla speak in Kannada. JD (S) MLA K Annadani’s demand stunned the ruling BJP leaders for a while, but the Speaker continued his speech in Hindi.

The Change

THE CONGRESS Friday appointed Birajit Sinha, a veteran leader, as president of its Tripura unit. A five-time MLA, Sinha had previously served as the chief of the state unit in 2000-05 and 2015-19. Hours before his appointment, state youth Congress president Pujan Biswas resigned. Pujan is the son of Pijush Kanti Biswas, who is being replaced by Sinha. Pijush quit in August, but later withdrew his resignation. Sinha’s Twitter cover picture features royal scion Pradyot Debbarman, who was the Congress’s working president during the 2019 polls. Debbarman has since quit Congress and floated TIPRA Motha, which secured the majority in the tribal autonomous district council polls earlier this year.

Fact Check

DELHI POLICE Thursday called out a communally sensitive social media post by Panchjanya editor Hitesh Shankar. Following a tweet by Shankar that a temple had been demolished in Muslim-dominated Noor Nagar and that a temple would have to be built at the same place, the police rebutted the claim, saying no temple was destroyed. “Local police visited the spot to verify the contents of the tweet. The property belongs to a member of the Hindu community who himself was dismantling/ clearing the built up area adjacent to the temple in his own property. No harm to the temple has been caused and it is intact,” Delhi Police tweeted.